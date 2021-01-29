Raymond James Raises Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) Price Target to $137.50

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $130.00 to $137.50 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on DRI. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a buy rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $112.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Argus upped their price target on shares of Darden Restaurants from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Darden Restaurants from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $126.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Darden Restaurants from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $114.56.

NYSE DRI opened at $118.78 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.48. Darden Restaurants has a 12-month low of $26.15 and a 12-month high of $128.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $120.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $109.62.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 17th. The restaurant operator reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.03. Darden Restaurants had a negative net margin of 1.70% and a positive return on equity of 10.47%. The company had revenue of $1.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants will post 3.3 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. This is a boost from Darden Restaurants’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio is 47.28%.

In other news, SVP John W. Madonna sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.63, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 1,962 shares in the company, valued at $234,714.06. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Melvin John Martin sold 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.84, for a total transaction of $332,752.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,875 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $817,025. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $29,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Chiron Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $33,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Darden Restaurants during the third quarter worth $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.35% of the company’s stock.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 31, 2020, it owned and operated approximately 1,804 restaurants, which included 868 under the Olive Garden, 522 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 165 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 60 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 41 under the Bahama Breeze, and 23 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

