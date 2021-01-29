Raymond James Raises Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) Price Target to $150.00

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research note published on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the iPhone maker’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $150.00 target price on shares of Apple and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Fundamental Research increased their target price on shares of Apple from $112.92 to $113.91 and gave the company a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 26th. They issued an overweight rating and a $150.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Apple to an overweight rating and increased their target price for the company from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apple from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, September 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.29.

Shares of AAPL stock opened at $137.09 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $130.86 and a 200-day moving average of $118.22. The company has a market cap of $2.31 trillion, a P/E ratio of 42.05, a P/E/G ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.33. Apple has a one year low of $53.15 and a one year high of $145.09.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The iPhone maker reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $111.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $103.24 billion. Apple had a net margin of 20.91% and a return on equity of 75.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Apple will post 4.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 8th will be given a $0.205 dividend. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.60%. Apple’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.00%.

In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 17,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.42, for a total value of $1,877,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 320,784 shares in the company, valued at $35,420,969.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Altus Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Altus Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,813 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $904,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Hardy Reed LLC raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Hardy Reed LLC now owns 23,303 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,092,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,549 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Apple by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. now owns 25,398 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $3,370,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PFG Private Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Apple by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,855 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,440,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares in the last quarter. 57.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apple Company Profile

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, HomePod, iPod touch, and other Apple-branded and third-party accessories.

