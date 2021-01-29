Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Stake Raised by Private Capital Group LLC

Private Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 14.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,537 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Raymond James were worth $147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in RJF. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 11,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $815,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 3,613 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $263,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares in the last quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 7,297 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $531,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 12,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $923,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Martin Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Raymond James by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 4,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Raymond James stock opened at $99.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35. Raymond James has a one year low of $54.21 and a one year high of $105.18. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $82.91.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. Raymond James’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.89 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 5th were given a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is an increase from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. Raymond James’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.53%.

In related news, insider George Catanese sold 4,891 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.45, for a total transaction of $471,736.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,974 shares in the company, valued at approximately $769,092.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Paul D. Allison sold 4,150 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.07, for a total value of $323,990.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,914 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,257,315.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 in the last 90 days. 10.82% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

RJF has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. JMP Securities raised their target price on Raymond James from $92.00 to $106.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th. Compass Point raised their target price on Raymond James from $80.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from $89.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $82.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Raymond James currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.73.

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

