Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) Shares Sold by Nisa Investment Advisors LLC

Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 74,235 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC owned about 0.05% of Raymond James worth $7,102,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of RJF. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 20.9% in the second quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 30,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 13.5% in the third quarter. Martin Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,852 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $280,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Raymond James by 11.6% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 19,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Raymond James in the third quarter valued at approximately $202,000. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on RJF. Wolfe Research raised Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $89.00 to $111.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Raymond James from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised Raymond James from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $87.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Raymond James from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Raymond James from $93.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.73.

In related news, Chairman Thomas A. James sold 47,448 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.74, for a total value of $4,115,639.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Jodi Perry sold 659 shares of Raymond James stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.08, for a total value of $59,362.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 94,357 shares of company stock valued at $8,390,555 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 10.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE RJF opened at $99.61 on Friday. Raymond James has a twelve month low of $54.21 and a twelve month high of $105.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.70 billion, a PE ratio of 17.12 and a beta of 1.35.

Raymond James (NYSE:RJF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.56. Raymond James had a return on equity of 12.29% and a net margin of 10.02%. The business had revenue of $2.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.89 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Raymond James will post 6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 5th were paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 4th. This is a boost from Raymond James’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.57%. Raymond James’s payout ratio is presently 25.53%.

Raymond James Profile

Raymond James Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the underwriting, distribution, trading, and brokerage of equity and debt securities, and the sale of mutual funds and other investment products in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through Private Client Group, Capital Markets, Asset Management, RJ Bank, and Other segments.

