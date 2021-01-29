Raymond James Increases Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) Price Target to $28.00

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) had its price objective lifted by stock analysts at Raymond James from $26.00 to $28.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the network equipment provider’s stock. Raymond James’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 13.09% from the stock’s previous close.

JNPR has been the subject of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded Juniper Networks from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. Barclays raised shares of Juniper Networks from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $24.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on shares of Juniper Networks from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Juniper Networks from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Juniper Networks from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR traded down $1.35 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.76. The stock had a trading volume of 167,935 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,513,841. The company’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200-day moving average is $22.98. Juniper Networks has a 12-month low of $15.20 and a 12-month high of $27.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The company has a market cap of $8.16 billion, a PE ratio of 21.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.90.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The network equipment provider reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.02. Juniper Networks had a return on equity of 8.30% and a net margin of 8.92%. The company had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Juniper Networks will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William Stensrud sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.06, for a total transaction of $220,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 40,185 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $864,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Juniper Networks by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 111,444 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,509,000 after buying an additional 3,495 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 15.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 198,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,280,000 after buying an additional 26,313 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Juniper Networks by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 76,881 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,653,000 after buying an additional 16,880 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Juniper Networks by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 73,650 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,658,000 after acquiring an additional 2,997 shares in the last quarter. 89.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that function as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Featured Article: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.