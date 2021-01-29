Raymond James Downgrades Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) to Market Perform

Raymond James lowered shares of Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) from a strong-buy rating to a market perform rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, PriceTargets.com reports.

BBBY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Wedbush reaffirmed an outperform rating and issued a $25.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Wells Fargo & Company reaffirmed a sell rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. TheStreet raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a d rating to a c- rating in a research report on Thursday, October 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Bed Bath & Beyond from $10.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, October 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $24.07.

NASDAQ BBBY opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.46. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.38 and a beta of 2.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $22.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.71. Bed Bath & Beyond has a one year low of $3.43 and a one year high of $53.90.

Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 6th. The retailer reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $2.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. Bed Bath & Beyond had a negative net margin of 2.32% and a negative return on equity of 7.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.38) EPS. Equities analysts expect that Bed Bath & Beyond will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Joshua Schechter bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were bought at an average price of $19.87 per share, with a total value of $29,805.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,016 shares in the company, valued at $417,587.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Harriet Edelman bought 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.94 per share, for a total transaction of $149,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,828 shares in the company, valued at approximately $554,890.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,733,285 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $166,772,000 after acquiring an additional 724,122 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 39.5% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,796,427 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $56,870,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,727 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,873,234 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $19,857,000 after acquiring an additional 6,659 shares during the period. Prentice Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 130.4% during the 3rd quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP now owns 1,577,332 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $23,628,000 after acquiring an additional 892,670 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Bed Bath & Beyond by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,381,468 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $20,694,000 after acquiring an additional 129,659 shares during the period.

Bed Bath & Beyond Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of retail stores. The company sells a range of domestics merchandise, including bed linens and related items, bath items, and kitchen textiles; and home furnishings, such as kitchen and tabletop items, fine tabletop, basic housewares, general home furnishings, consumables, and various juvenile products.

