Raymond James Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY)

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc (NASDAQ:AY) – Stock analysts at Raymond James lowered their FY2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now anticipates that the utilities provider will post earnings per share of $0.71 for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.84. Raymond James currently has a “Market Perform” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure’s Q4 2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q1 2021 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.08 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS.

Get Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure alerts:

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 9th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure from $35.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Shares of AY stock opened at $41.25 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.03. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $17.74 and a 52 week high of $48.49.

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure (NASDAQ:AY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The utilities provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $302.99 million for the quarter. Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure had a net margin of 6.37% and a return on equity of 3.86%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,976,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 52.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,472,558 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $99,350,000 after buying an additional 1,200,232 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 153.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 630,693 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,044,000 after purchasing an additional 381,903 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,299,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure by 71.8% in the 3rd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 333,116 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $9,530,000 after purchasing an additional 139,262 shares in the last quarter. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure

Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure plc acquires, owns, and manages renewable energy, natural gas, transmission and transportation infrastructures, and water assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Uruguay, Spain, Algeria, and South Africa. It owns 25 assets comprising 1,496 MW of aggregate renewable energy installed generation capacity; 343 MW of natural gas-fired power generation capacity; 1,166 miles of electric transmission lines; and 10.5 million cubic feet per day of water desalination assets.

Read More: What is Blockchain?

Receive News & Ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Atlantica Sustainable Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.