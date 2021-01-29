Raymond James Boosts Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) Price Target to $205.00

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) had its target price raised by analysts at Raymond James from $175.00 to $205.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock. Raymond James’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 19.94% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on SWKS. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Cowen upped their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Barclays raised their price objective on Skyworks Solutions from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Skyworks Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.24.

NASDAQ:SWKS traded up $11.13 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $170.92. 266,736 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,125,988. Skyworks Solutions has a one year low of $67.90 and a one year high of $170.69. The company has a market capitalization of $28.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $153.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.43.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.09 by $1.27. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.68 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Skyworks Solutions will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to reacquire up to 7.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In related news, SVP Karilee A. Durham sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.41, for a total transaction of $951,665.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 15,488 shares in the company, valued at $2,267,598.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.94, for a total transaction of $152,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,429,989. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,794 shares of company stock worth $8,500,206 over the last 90 days. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 4.8% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,888 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 61.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 135,149 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $19,663,000 after purchasing an additional 51,186 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 198.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 203,143 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,557,000 after purchasing an additional 135,105 shares in the last quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 39.7% in the third quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,375 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $346,000 after buying an additional 675 shares during the period. Finally, Clarius Group LLC acquired a new position in Skyworks Solutions in the 3rd quarter worth $217,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

