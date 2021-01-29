RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 20,400 shares, a drop of 85.6% from the December 31st total of 141,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,300,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days.
In related news, VP Clinton Dayne Fendley purchased 34,883 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.87 per share, with a total value of $30,348.21. Following the completion of the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 55,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,472.92. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 41.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
An institutional investor recently bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group stock. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in RAVE Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVE) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 62,798 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.35% of RAVE Restaurant Group at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.48% of the company’s stock.
About RAVE Restaurant Group
Rave Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates and franchises pizza buffet, delivery/carry-out (delco), and express restaurants under the Pizza Inn trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pizza Inn Franchising, Pie Five Franchising, and Company-Owned Restaurants.
