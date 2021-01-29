RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) PT Set at €530.00 by Baader Bank

Baader Bank set a €530.00 ($623.53) target price on RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) (FRA:RAA) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a sell rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Kepler Capital Markets set a €400.00 ($470.59) price target on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the company a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Warburg Research set a €450.00 ($529.41) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. Independent Research set a €490.00 ($576.47) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Berenberg Bank set a €620.00 ($729.41) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a €400.00 ($470.59) price objective on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of €495.50 ($582.94).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (RAA.F) stock opened at €838.00 ($985.88) on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €750.00 and a 200-day moving average price of €653.76. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a fifty-two week low of €428.33 ($503.92) and a fifty-two week high of €595.02 ($700.02).

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

