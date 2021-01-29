RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) Downgraded by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft to Sell

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft (OTCMKTS:RTLLF) was downgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. HSBC cut RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th.

OTCMKTS:RTLLF opened at $885.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $905.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $763.78. RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft has a 1-year low of $437.25 and a 1-year high of $941.00.

RATIONAL Aktiengesellschaft develops, produces, and sells professional cooking appliances for industrial kitchens worldwide. The company offers SelfCookingCenter and CombiMaster Plus combi-steamers; care products for combi-steamers; and VarioCooking Center, a multifunctional cooking appliance that cooks in liquids or direct contact with heat.

