Rate3 Market Cap Tops $402,929.34 (RTE)

Rate3 (CURRENCY:RTE) traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Rate3 token can now be bought for $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Rate3 has a market capitalization of $402,929.34 and approximately $124,236.00 worth of Rate3 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Rate3 has traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $22.33 or 0.00067669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $294.10 or 0.00891423 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.02 or 0.00006109 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.22 or 0.00049168 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003030 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0676 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003028 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,383.21 or 0.04192538 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00014840 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.94 or 0.00018009 BTC.

Rate3 Token Profile

RTE is a token. Rate3’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 889,382,388 tokens. Rate3’s official Twitter account is @officialrate3 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Rate3 is /r/Rate3 and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Rate3 is www.rate3.network . The official message board for Rate3 is medium.com/official-rate3

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Singapore, Rate3 is a decentralized payment platform. It works as a bridge between enterprises and the Blockchain through a protocol for cross-chain, cross-border payments and credit scoring empowered by Stellar and Ethereum blockchains. The RTE token is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 cryptocurrency. It is a utility token that acts as a medium for exchange on the Rate3 Ecosystem. In addition, it serves to encourage good behavior and punishing bad conducts. “

Buying and Selling Rate3

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rate3 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Rate3 should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rate3 using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

