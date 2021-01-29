Rarible (RARI) Trading 169.2% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Rarible (CURRENCY:RARI) traded up 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 28th. One Rarible token can now be bought for approximately $5.33 or 0.00015635 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Rarible has a market cap of $4.56 million and $24.36 million worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Rarible has traded 169.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002935 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.94 or 0.00049680 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 7.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000787 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.31 or 0.00124058 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22.74 or 0.00066668 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $89.92 or 0.00263672 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.94 or 0.00064335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $113.81 or 0.00333711 BTC.

Rarible Token Profile

Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 855,330 tokens. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari

Rarible Token Trading

