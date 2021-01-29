Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) Short Interest Up 871.4% in January

Randstad (OTCMKTS:RANJY) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 6,800 shares, an increase of 871.4% from the December 31st total of 700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on RANJY shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Randstad in a report on Monday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Randstad from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 18th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Randstad from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. UBS Group cut Randstad from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Randstad from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Randstad presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.00.

RANJY traded down $0.23 on Friday, reaching $31.20. 2,012 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,139. The company has a market cap of $11.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.00 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $33.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.57. Randstad has a 52-week low of $14.59 and a 52-week high of $34.27.

Randstad N.V. provides solutions in the field of work and human resources (HR) services. It offers temporary staffing and permanent placement services for the light industrial, office and administrative, manufacturing and logistics, and other specialty areas, as well as provides payroll services. The company also offers on-site solution for managing a client's workforce with specific skill sets and a fluctuating level of demand for the fast-moving consumer goods, automotive, life sciences, contact centers, manufacturing, and logistics, as well as the administrative and professionals segments.

