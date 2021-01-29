Raise Market Capitalization Achieves $55,188.93 (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded up 11.4% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 29th. Raise has a total market cap of $55,188.93 and approximately $16.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Raise token can currently be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Raise has traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.28 or 0.00046218 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000769 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.59 or 0.00116616 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23.60 or 0.00063131 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $91.94 or 0.00245950 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00060391 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30,794.70 or 0.82379694 BTC.

About Raise

Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 tokens. The official message board for Raise is medium.com/@HeroToken . Raise’s official website is herotoken.io

Buying and Selling Raise

Raise can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raise should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

