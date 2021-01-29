RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Down 8.3%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 757,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 779,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.
RADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.
The company has a market capitalization of $443.80 million, a P/E ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)
RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.
