RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) Shares Down 8.3%

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. (NASDAQ:RADA)’s share price dropped 8.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $9.75 and last traded at $9.84. Approximately 757,437 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 779,249 shares. The stock had previously closed at $10.73.

RADA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 target price on shares of RADA Electronic Industries in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Alliance Global Partners increased their price target on shares of RADA Electronic Industries from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of RADA Electronic Industries from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, November 13th.

The company has a market capitalization of $443.80 million, a P/E ratio of 172.50 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.57.

RADA Electronic Industries (NASDAQ:RADA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $20.36 million during the quarter. RADA Electronic Industries had a return on equity of 4.66% and a net margin of 4.02%. Sell-side analysts expect that RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. will post 0.17 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 3.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 82,736 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $491,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 37.5% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,500 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries during the third quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of RADA Electronic Industries by 17.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 140,838 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 20,497 shares during the period. 33.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RADA Electronic Industries Company Profile (NASDAQ:RADA)

RADA Electronic Industries Ltd. develops, manufactures, markets, and sells defense electronics to various air forces and companies worldwide. It offers military avionic systems, including flight data recorders for fighter aircraft; digital video/audio/data recorders; high definition digital video/audio/data recording for fighter and trainer aircrafts; a range of head-up-displays color video cameras for fighter aircraft; and various ground debriefing solutions.

