R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $25.25.

RCM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. KeyCorp boosted their price target on R1 RCM from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on R1 RCM from $18.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th.

Shares of RCM traded up $1.23 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $25.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,007,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,893. R1 RCM has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $27.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 268.03, a P/E/G ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.91. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.74.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The healthcare provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $307.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.38 million. R1 RCM had a return on equity of 117.07% and a net margin of 3.69%. R1 RCM’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that R1 RCM will post 0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter valued at approximately $55,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $113,000. XTX Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the fourth quarter worth approximately $213,000. Zhang Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of R1 RCM during the third quarter worth approximately $204,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,911 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 1,881 shares during the period. 81.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About R1 RCM

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

