Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Down 5.1%

Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA)’s stock price dropped 5.1% on Thursday . The company traded as low as $12.26 and last traded at $12.75. Approximately 5,666,546 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 29% from the average daily volume of 4,406,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.44.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on QRTEA. Bank of America raised shares of Qurate Retail from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $7.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, November 6th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Qurate Retail from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Qurate Retail from $12.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.40.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.18 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $9.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.32 billion. Qurate Retail had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Michael A. George sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.67, for a total transaction of $1,067,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 2,505,676 shares in the company, valued at $26,735,562.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 9.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Qurate Retail during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Qurate Retail by 33.5% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 458,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 115,099 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 473.7% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 58,792 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after purchasing an additional 48,545 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Qurate Retail by 158.8% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 758,743 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,422,000 after buying an additional 465,599 shares during the period. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in Qurate Retail by 445.4% in the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 186,284 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 152,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.19% of the company’s stock.

Qurate Retail Company Profile (NASDAQ:QRTEA)

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through television, programs, Websites, and mobile applications to approximately 380 million households worldwide.

