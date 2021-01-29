QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $119.92 Million

Equities analysts expect that QuinStreet, Inc. (NASDAQ:QNST) will report sales of $119.92 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for QuinStreet’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $118.40 million to $121.43 million. QuinStreet posted sales of $118.10 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, February 3rd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that QuinStreet will report full-year sales of $532.74 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $524.78 million to $540.69 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $585.31 million, with estimates ranging from $584.75 million to $585.87 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover QuinStreet.

QuinStreet (NASDAQ:QNST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.05. QuinStreet had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business had revenue of $139.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.07 million.

QNST has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QuinStreet from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $18.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Lake Street Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuinStreet from $14.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 20th.

QuinStreet stock traded up $0.50 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.77. 357,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 330,370. QuinStreet has a fifty-two week low of $5.76 and a fifty-two week high of $22.78. The company has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 12.46 and a beta of 1.10. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $16.72.

In other news, CEO Douglas Valenti sold 23,896 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.04, for a total value of $407,187.84. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 402,725 shares in the company, valued at $6,862,434. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David J. Pauldine sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.28, for a total transaction of $648,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 49,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $863,965.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 223,584 shares of company stock worth $4,216,272 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 74.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 5,854 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of QuinStreet by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,485 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $118,000 after buying an additional 2,168 shares during the last quarter. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $139,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of QuinStreet in the third quarter valued at about $161,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

QuinStreet Company Profile

QuinStreet, Inc, an online performance marketing company, provides customer acquisition services for its clients in the United States and internationally. The company offers online marketing services to its clients in the form of qualified clicks, leads, inquiries, calls, applications, customers, display advertisements, or impressions through its websites or third-party publishers.

