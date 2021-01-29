Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) Shares Sold by Pacer Advisors Inc.

Pacer Advisors Inc. cut its position in shares of Quidel Co. (NASDAQ:QDEL) by 53.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,257 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,943 shares during the quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Quidel were worth $765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. IFP Advisors Inc raised its holdings in Quidel by 465.0% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 113 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth $26,000. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth $27,000. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Quidel during the second quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bollard Group LLC purchased a new position in Quidel during the third quarter worth $33,000. 84.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Quidel news, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.25, for a total transaction of $2,114,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 24,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,677,250.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary Lake Ph D. Polan sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $284.17, for a total value of $852,510.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 35,329 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,039,441.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:QDEL opened at $227.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $9.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 0.45. Quidel Co. has a 52 week low of $72.99 and a 52 week high of $306.72. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $201.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $219.44.

Quidel (NASDAQ:QDEL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $5.78 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.31 by $1.47. The business had revenue of $476.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.30 million. Quidel had a return on equity of 63.31% and a net margin of 36.91%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 276.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Quidel Co. will post 18.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on QDEL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Quidel from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James raised Quidel from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on Quidel to $279.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Quidel currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $255.33.

Quidel Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic testing solutions for applications in infectious diseases, cardiology, thyroid, women's and general health, eye health, gastrointestinal diseases, and toxicology worldwide. It offers Sofia and Sofia 2 fluorescent immunoassay systems; QuickVue, a lateral flow immunoassay products; and InflammaDry and AdenoPlus, a point-of-care products for the detection of infectious and inflammatory diseases and conditions of the eye.

