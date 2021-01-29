Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Quaterra Resources Inc. (OTCMKTS:QTRRF) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 30,000 shares, a growth of 525.0% from the December 31st total of 4,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 173,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

QTRRF traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $0.05. 39,600 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 238,758. Quaterra Resources has a 1-year low of $0.02 and a 1-year high of $0.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $0.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.07.

About Quaterra Resources

Quaterra Resources Inc operates as a copper exploration and development company primarily in the United States. It holds 100% interests in the MacArthur and Yerington properties; and holds an option to earn a 100% interest in the Bear, Wassuk, and Butte Valley properties located in Nevada, as well as holds an option to acquire a 90% interest in the Groundhog copper prospect located to the southwest of Anchorage, Alaska.

