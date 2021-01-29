Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.05 EPS

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.05, Zacks reports. Quantum updated its Q4 2021

After-Hours guidance to -0.02-0.02 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:QMCO opened at $7.39 on Friday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $8.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $301.07 million, a PE ratio of -19.45 and a beta of 2.55. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.44 and its 200-day moving average is $5.58.

In related news, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 13,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total transaction of $84,797.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 144,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,420.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Regan J. Macpherson sold 8,992 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.37, for a total value of $57,279.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 91,372 shares of company stock worth $530,929 in the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

QMCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Lake Street Capital raised their target price on Quantum from $7.00 to $8.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, B. Riley raised their target price on Quantum from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 8th.

Quantum Company Profile

Quantum Corporation provides products for storing and managing digital video and video-like data in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers StorNext software systems that enable high-speed ingest, editing, processing, and management of digital video and image datasets; and Scalar tape systems that provide long-term data storage facility to archive and preserve digital content for decades.

