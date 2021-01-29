Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Receives Buy Rating from Oppenheimer

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities researchers at Oppenheimer in a report issued on Thursday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $220.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Oppenheimer’s target price indicates a potential upside of 29.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on QRVO. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on Qorvo in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their target price on Qorvo from $160.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Qorvo from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.86.

Shares of QRVO traded up $4.16 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.80. 1,369,251 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,055,556. The business has a fifty day moving average of $170.40 and a 200-day moving average of $142.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a PE ratio of 44.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a return on equity of 18.08% and a net margin of 12.71%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 31.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 2,880 shares of Qorvo stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total value of $425,779.20. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 44,465 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,573,705.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP James L. Klein sold 1,444 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.79, for a total transaction of $230,736.76. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 43,021 shares in the company, valued at $6,874,325.59. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 915.0% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qorvo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC bought a new stake in shares of Qorvo during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. 84.57% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

