Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Price Target Raised to $185.00 at Barclays

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $160.00 to $185.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an equal weight rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on QRVO. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $175.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. They issued a neutral rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Qorvo from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $155.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $160.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $170.86.

NASDAQ:QRVO opened at $169.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $170.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $142.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.68, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.51. Qorvo has a 1-year low of $67.54 and a 1-year high of $191.82.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. Qorvo had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Qorvo will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CFO Mark J. Murphy sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.84, for a total transaction of $443,520.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 79,184 shares in the company, valued at $11,706,562.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Gina Harrison sold 1,113 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.47, for a total transaction of $185,281.11. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,350 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,555,314.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 10,437 shares of company stock worth $1,598,857. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in QRVO. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Qorvo by 915.0% in the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 203 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Old North State Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Anderson Fisher LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of Qorvo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 84.57% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc develops and commercializes technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Mobile Products, and Infrastructure and Defense Products. The company offers integrated modules incorporating switches, power amplifiers, filters and duplexers, antenna tuners, RF power management integrated circuits, multimode/multi-band PAs and transmit modules, antenna-plexers, discrete filters and duplexers, discrete switches, and UWB system solutions, as well as envelope tracking power management solutions, antenna control solutions, and UWB system solutions supporting secure, low power, location, and communication services.

