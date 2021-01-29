Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL) Trading Down 10.2%

Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL)’s stock price dropped 10.2% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $12.14 and last traded at $12.25. Approximately 1,879,919 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 6% from the average daily volume of 1,775,801 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.64.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Qell Acquisition stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Qell Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:QELL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 19,998 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

About Qell Acquisition (NASDAQ:QELL)

Qell Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

See Also: SEC Filing

Receive News & Ratings for Qell Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qell Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.