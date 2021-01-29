Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Hologic, Inc. Raised by William Blair (NASDAQ:HOLX)

Hologic, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOLX) – Analysts at William Blair increased their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Hologic in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein now forecasts that the medical equipment provider will earn $1.54 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.43. William Blair also issued estimates for Hologic’s Q2 2022 earnings at $1.16 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.98 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.01 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS.

Get Hologic alerts:

Hologic (NASDAQ:HOLX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.72. Hologic had a return on equity of 45.24% and a net margin of 29.53%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. Hologic’s quarterly revenue was up 89.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

HOLX has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Hologic from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd. Argus increased their price objective on shares of Hologic from $85.00 to $100.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Hologic from $90.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, SVB Leerink lifted their price target on shares of Hologic from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $79.41.

Shares of HOLX stock traded up $5.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $80.96. 27,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,841,172. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $75.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.76. The company has a market cap of $20.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.27. Hologic has a 12-month low of $26.49 and a 12-month high of $81.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.47.

In other Hologic news, insider Benjamin Jordan Cohn sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.58, for a total transaction of $362,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,292 shares in the company, valued at $1,690,533.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Kevin R. Thornal sold 16,869 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.99, for a total value of $1,248,137.31. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,849 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,022,417.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Exane Derivatives lifted its position in shares of Hologic by 5.6% during the third quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 7,852 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank raised its stake in shares of Hologic by 30.2% during the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 12,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN purchased a new stake in shares of Hologic in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee bought a new position in Hologic in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Hologic by 9.1% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,423 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,953,000 after purchasing an additional 3,713 shares in the last quarter. 92.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hologic Company Profile

Hologic, Inc develops, manufactures, and supplies diagnostics products, medical imaging systems, and surgical products for women's health through early detection and treatment in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostics, Breast Health, GYN Surgical, and Skeletal Health.

Featured Story: How to calculate the annual rate of depreciation

Receive News & Ratings for Hologic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hologic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.