Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Issued By Wedbush

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Stock analysts at Wedbush upped their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Regions Financial in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.47 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.40. Wedbush currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Regions Financial’s FY2022 earnings at $1.91 EPS.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $11.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Compass Point upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.83.

Shares of RF opened at $17.61 on Wednesday. Regions Financial has a 1-year low of $6.94 and a 1-year high of $18.71. The stock has a market cap of $16.91 billion, a PE ratio of 22.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84.

In other Regions Financial news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP David R. Keenan sold 27,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.52, for a total transaction of $419,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 21,725 shares in the company, valued at $337,172. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RF. Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its stake in Regions Financial by 8.7% in the 2nd quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 19,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after buying an additional 1,538 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 30.8% during the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 115,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,261,000 after purchasing an additional 27,129 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N. A. grew its stake in shares of Regions Financial by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 86,068 shares of the bank’s stock worth $993,000 after purchasing an additional 11,445 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 94,099 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after buying an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Regions Financial by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,441,039 shares of the bank’s stock worth $16,615,000 after buying an additional 58,900 shares in the last quarter. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Regions Financial Company Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

Featured Article: CD Ladder

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.