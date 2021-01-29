Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Lifted by Piper Sandler

Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q4 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, January 27th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Lear now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.12 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.11. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Magnolia Oil & Gas’ Q1 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q2 2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.21 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.22 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MGY. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 9th. Northland Securities upgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $9.00 to $10.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded Magnolia Oil & Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Monday, November 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.48.

Shares of NYSE MGY opened at $8.87 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $6.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.73. Magnolia Oil & Gas has a 1-year low of $3.23 and a 1-year high of $11.05. The company has a market cap of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.21 and a beta of 2.72.

Magnolia Oil & Gas (NYSE:MGY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. Magnolia Oil & Gas had a negative return on equity of 1.06% and a negative net margin of 199.68%. The company had revenue of $121.07 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $128.77 million.

In other news, CEO Stephen I. Chazen bought 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.77 per share, with a total value of $230,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MGY. Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 75.3% during the 3rd quarter. Wasatch Advisors Inc. now owns 2,475,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,798,000 after acquiring an additional 1,062,946 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,285,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,202,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 531,224 shares during the period. SIR Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,306,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,757,000 after acquiring an additional 490,616 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 24.9% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,948,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,075,000 after acquiring an additional 388,400 shares during the period. 69.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. The company's properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

