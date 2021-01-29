Q4 2020 EPS Estimates for Addus HomeCare Co. Reduced by Analyst (NASDAQ:ADUS)

Addus HomeCare Co. (NASDAQ:ADUS) – Analysts at Oppenheimer lowered their Q4 2020 EPS estimates for shares of Addus HomeCare in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Oppenheimer analyst M. Wiederhorn now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.68 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70. Oppenheimer has a “Buy” rating on the stock.

Addus HomeCare (NASDAQ:ADUS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The company reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.16. Addus HomeCare had a net margin of 4.65% and a return on equity of 8.90%. The firm had revenue of $193.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $190.00 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Addus HomeCare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.33.

Addus HomeCare stock opened at $113.91 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $117.34 and its 200 day moving average price is $101.83. Addus HomeCare has a 1 year low of $43.13 and a 1 year high of $128.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 3.19.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Addus HomeCare during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 96.8% in the 3rd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 182 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 133.3% in the 3rd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 87.7% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 858 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Addus HomeCare by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Michael D. Wattenbarger sold 1,091 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.21, for a total transaction of $109,329.11. Also, COO W Bradley Bickham sold 1,041 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.57, for a total transaction of $126,554.37. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 27,927 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,395,085.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 531,418 shares of company stock worth $53,636,262. Insiders own 6.90% of the company’s stock.

Addus HomeCare Corporation provides personal care services to elderly, chronically ill, disabled persons, and individuals who are at risk of hospitalization or institutionalization in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Care, Hospice, and Home Health. The Personal Care segment provides non-medical assistance with activities of daily living.

