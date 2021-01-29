Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) Lowered by B. Riley

IMAX Co. (NYSE:IMAX) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for IMAX in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. B. Riley analyst E. Wold now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.00 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.02. B. Riley has a “Underperform” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for IMAX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.60 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.74 EPS.

IMAX (NYSE:IMAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.75) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.45). The business had revenue of $37.26 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.24 million. IMAX had a negative net margin of 50.83% and a negative return on equity of 18.06%. IMAX’s revenue for the quarter was down 56.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on IMAX. Zacks Investment Research raised IMAX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of IMAX from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $15.60 to $17.90 in a report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

Shares of IMAX stock opened at $19.33 on Wednesday. IMAX has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $20.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.85.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of IMAX during the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in IMAX by 51.0% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in IMAX by 36.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co raised its holdings in IMAX by 8.3% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 12,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,000 after acquiring an additional 960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in IMAX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $141,000. 63.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

IMAX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment technology company that specializes in digital and film-based motion picture technologies worldwide. It offers cinematic solution comprising proprietary software, theater architecture, intellectual property, and equipment.

