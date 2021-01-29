Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) Raised by Analyst

Heartland Financial USA, Inc. (NASDAQ:HTLF) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Heartland Financial USA in a research note issued on Monday, January 25th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $1.10 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.89. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Heartland Financial USA’s FY2021 earnings at $4.25 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.15 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday. DA Davidson upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Heartland Financial USA from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.00.

HTLF opened at $43.77 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Heartland Financial USA has a 52 week low of $25.26 and a 52 week high of $51.85. The business’s 50 day moving average is $42.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $36.33. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.09 and a beta of 1.32.

Heartland Financial USA (NASDAQ:HTLF) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by ($0.04). Heartland Financial USA had a net margin of 21.09% and a return on equity of 9.66%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.03 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HTLF. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 9,406 shares of the bank’s stock worth $282,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 990 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Heartland Financial USA by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Deroy & Devereaux Private Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 44,150 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,782,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Heartland Financial USA by 29.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,254 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 967 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heartland Financial USA by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 13,056 shares of the bank’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 57.04% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Robert B. Engel bought 1,524 shares of Heartland Financial USA stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $32.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,545.24. Also, Chairman Lynn B. Fuller bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.18 per share, for a total transaction of $64,360.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. This is a positive change from Heartland Financial USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. Heartland Financial USA’s payout ratio is presently 19.32%.

About Heartland Financial USA

Heartland Financial USA, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial, small business, and consumer banking services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and other demand deposit accounts; NOW, savings, money market, individual retirement, and health savings accounts; certificates of deposit; and other time deposits.

