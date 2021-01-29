Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Issued By Raymond James (TSE:INE)

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) – Equities researchers at Raymond James upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a report released on Wednesday, January 27th. Raymond James analyst D. Quezada now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.09. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

INE has been the subject of several other reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$26.00 to C$32.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.25 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) in a report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a C$32.00 target price on the stock. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$24.50 to C$27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Sunday, November 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) from C$23.00 to C$25.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 12th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$28.28.

Shares of Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) stock opened at C$29.30 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of C$5.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -49.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 424.53. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. has a 12-month low of C$13.97 and a 12-month high of C$32.48. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$28.29 and its 200-day moving average is C$24.77.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) (TSE:INE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 10th. The company reported C$0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.09 by C$0.02. The company had revenue of C$162.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$155.70 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 31st were paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -119.57%.

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (INE.TO) Company Profile

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc operates as an independent renewable power producer in Canada, the United States, France, and Chile. It acquires, owns, develops, and operates hydroelectric facilities, wind farms, and solar farms. The company operates through three segments: Hydroelectric Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

