Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of CACI International in a research report issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will earn $3.59 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.78. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.81 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.25 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.00 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $17.10 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CACI International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $244.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.25.

NYSE CACI opened at $246.60 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $245.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $227.44. The company has a market capitalization of $6.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 12 month low of $156.15 and a 12 month high of $288.59.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 13.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.11 EPS.

In other CACI International news, Director Warren R. Phillips sold 205 shares of CACI International stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $243.68, for a total transaction of $49,954.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,287 shares in the company, valued at $1,532,016.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CACI. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CACI International during the third quarter worth about $50,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in CACI International by 24.6% in the third quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 294 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Grace Capital purchased a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in CACI International in the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new stake in CACI International in the third quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.82% of the company’s stock.

About CACI International

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Read More: Why does the United States have a lingering trade deficit?

Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.