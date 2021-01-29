Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Synovus Financial Corp. Boosted by Analyst (NYSE:SNV)

Synovus Financial Corp. (NYSE:SNV) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Synovus Financial in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst B. Milsaps now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.71. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Synovus Financial’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.90 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.65 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.07 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts also recently commented on the company. Stephens raised Synovus Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Synovus Financial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Janney Montgomery Scott cut Synovus Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $13.50 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Synovus Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $24.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Synovus Financial from $28.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $33.04.

Shares of NYSE:SNV opened at $37.77 on Friday. Synovus Financial has a 1-year low of $10.91 and a 1-year high of $39.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $34.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $26.86. The stock has a market cap of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 16.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Synovus Financial (NYSE:SNV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.26. Synovus Financial had a net margin of 15.84% and a return on equity of 8.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.97 EPS.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 17th were issued a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 16th. Synovus Financial’s payout ratio is 33.85%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Synovus Financial by 0.6% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 341,743 shares of the bank’s stock worth $7,094,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Synovus Financial by 66.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 30,301 shares of the bank’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 12,102 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Synovus Financial in the third quarter worth $256,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in Synovus Financial by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 257,776 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,457,000 after buying an additional 8,630 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. boosted its position in Synovus Financial by 17.5% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 15,497 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 2,306 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.11% of the company’s stock.

About Synovus Financial

Synovus Financial Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Synovus Bank that provides various financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Financial Management Services. The company's commercial banking services include treasury management, asset management, capital market, and institutional trust services, as well as commercial, financial, and real estate loans.

