Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for J & J Snack Foods Corp. Reduced by William Blair (NASDAQ:JJSF)

J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) – Analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for J & J Snack Foods in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.38. William Blair also issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.83 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $1.74 EPS.

Get J & J Snack Foods alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J & J Snack Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ JJSF opened at $155.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 163.48 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $153.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $140.73. J & J Snack Foods has a 52-week low of $105.67 and a 52-week high of $176.01.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 1.79% and a return on equity of 2.84%. The business had revenue of $241.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $224.80 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 14.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,565,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of J & J Snack Foods by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 37,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,889,000 after buying an additional 9,664 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Omaha purchased a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $501,000. Diversified Trust Co bought a new position in shares of J & J Snack Foods during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $238,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in J & J Snack Foods by 10.3% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,831,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.18% of the company’s stock.

In other J & J Snack Foods news, SVP Robert Joseph Pape sold 2,700 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.29, for a total transaction of $424,683.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,360,922.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Dennis G. Moore sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.01, for a total value of $810,050.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,106 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,033,853.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 15,700 shares of company stock worth $2,510,093. Insiders own 21.00% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 12th. Investors of record on Monday, December 21st were issued a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 18th. J & J Snack Foods’s payout ratio is currently 207.21%.

J & J Snack Foods Company Profile

J & J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures, markets, and distributes various nutritional snack foods and beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries in the United States, Mexico, and Canada. It operates in three segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The company offers soft pretzels under the SUPERPRETZEL, PRETZEL FILLERS, PRETZELFILS, GOURMET TWISTS, MR.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Receive News & Ratings for J & J Snack Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J & J Snack Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.