Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) Issued By William Blair

Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) – Analysts at William Blair raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Leslie’s in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst R. Merkel now expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.08). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on LESL. Guggenheim started coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $22.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a report on Monday, November 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Leslie’s in a research note on Monday, November 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Leslie’s has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.36.

Shares of LESL opened at $29.88 on Wednesday. Leslie’s has a one year low of $19.15 and a one year high of $32.84. The firm has a market cap of $5.58 billion and a P/E ratio of 71.14. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.24.

Leslie’s (NASDAQ:LESL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 21st. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $381.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $378.50 million.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Leslie’s stock. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Leslie’s, Inc. (NASDAQ:LESL) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 142,989 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,968,000. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC owned 0.08% of Leslie’s at the end of the most recent reporting period.

In other news, insider Steven M. Weddell sold 107,651 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $1,830,067.00. Also, major shareholder Investor Aggregator L. Bubbles sold 9,467,468 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.00, for a total value of $160,946,956.00. In the last quarter, insiders sold 9,795,357 shares of company stock valued at $166,634,910.

Leslie’s Company Profile

Leslie's, Inc operates as a direct-to-consumer pool and spa care brand in the United States. The company markets and sells pool and spa supplies and related products and services, which primarily consist of maintenance items, such as chemicals, equipment and parts, and cleaning and maintenance equipment, as well as safety, recreational, and fitness-related products.

