Q2 2021 Earnings Estimate for Enterprise Financial Services Corp Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:EFSC)

Enterprise Financial Services Corp (NASDAQ:EFSC) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler increased their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Enterprise Financial Services in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Liesch now forecasts that the bank will earn $0.88 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Enterprise Financial Services’ Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.93 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.89 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.55 EPS.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded Enterprise Financial Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Raymond James raised their target price on Enterprise Financial Services from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:EFSC opened at $36.12 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.08. The firm has a market cap of $946.71 million, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. Enterprise Financial Services has a 52-week low of $21.70 and a 52-week high of $46.71.

Enterprise Financial Services (NASDAQ:EFSC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.31. Enterprise Financial Services had a return on equity of 8.61% and a net margin of 21.40%.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. Enterprise Financial Services’s payout ratio is 17.65%.

In related news, Director James F. Deutsch sold 1,647 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $57,645.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 41 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,435. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Sanborn purchased 8,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.18 per share, with a total value of $307,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 102,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,619,670.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 96,980 shares of company stock valued at $3,416,984 over the last ninety days. 9.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 0.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,243,835 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,709,000 after buying an additional 3,653 shares during the last quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 8.4% in the third quarter. PL Capital Advisors LLC now owns 642,646 shares of the bank’s stock worth $17,525,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.8% in the third quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 434,939 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,861,000 after buying an additional 7,601 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Enterprise Financial Services by 1.9% in the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 425,367 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,600,000 after buying an additional 8,047 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Enterprise Financial Services by 63.1% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 425,116 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,591,000 after acquiring an additional 164,475 shares during the period. 71.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enterprise Financial Services Company Profile

Enterprise Financial Services Corp operates as the financial holding company for Enterprise Bank & Trust that offers banking and wealth management services to individuals and corporate customers. The company offers checking and savings account, and certificates of deposit. It also provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, real estate construction and development, residential real estate, and consumer loans.

