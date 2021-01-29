Q1 2022 EPS Estimates for German American Bancorp, Inc. Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:GABC)

German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for shares of German American Bancorp in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, January 26th. Piper Sandler analyst N. Cucharale now expects that the bank will post earnings of $0.51 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48.

Get German American Bancorp alerts:

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 24th. The bank reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.21. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 25.10% and a return on equity of 9.72%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

German American Bancorp stock opened at $34.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $905.23 million, a PE ratio of 15.89 and a beta of 0.76. German American Bancorp has a twelve month low of $23.54 and a twelve month high of $36.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.47 and a 200-day moving average of $30.83.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GABC. Royce & Associates LP bought a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp in the third quarter worth $4,661,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,246,782 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,775,000 after purchasing an additional 19,085 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 4.7% in the third quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 219,594 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,960,000 after purchasing an additional 9,787 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 5.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 165,044 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,133,000 after purchasing an additional 8,418 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after purchasing an additional 8,013 shares in the last quarter. 42.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director J David Lett sold 1,530 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.92, for a total value of $50,367.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 81,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,428.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 7.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.46%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. This is a boost from German American Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is 32.34%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for German American Bank that provides retail and commercial banking services. The company operates through three segments: Core Banking, Trust and Investment Advisory Services, and Insurance Operations. The Core Banking segment accepts various deposit products from the general public; and originates consumer, commercial and agricultural, commercial and agricultural real estate, and residential mortgage loans, as well as sells residential mortgage loans in the secondary market.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for German American Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for German American Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.