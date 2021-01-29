Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Increased by Analyst

W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) – Equities research analysts at Boenning Scattergood upped their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of W. R. Berkley in a report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Boenning Scattergood analyst R. Farnam now forecasts that the insurance provider will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.83.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on WRB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded W. R. Berkley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on W. R. Berkley from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of W. R. Berkley from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of W. R. Berkley from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $53.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.88.

Shares of NYSE:WRB opened at $63.26 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.26 billion, a PE ratio of 35.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.82. W. R. Berkley has a 1 year low of $43.05 and a 1 year high of $79.92. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $65.86 and a 200 day moving average price of $63.96.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The insurance provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.13. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 4.57% and a return on equity of 7.55%. The firm had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in W. R. Berkley by 6.5% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 2,879 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $176,000 after buying an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 0.5% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,505 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the period. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Resonant Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $327,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its position in W. R. Berkley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 64,367 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $3,936,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 4.3% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 6,234 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and professional liability lines.

