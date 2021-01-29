Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Decreased by Truist Securiti

Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) – Analysts at Truist Securiti decreased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Verizon Communications in a research note issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Miller now forecasts that the cell phone carrier will post earnings of $1.27 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.32. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Verizon Communications’ Q2 2021 earnings at $1.30 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $1.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $5.09 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.31 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.21 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.17 EPS.

Several other research firms have also commented on VZ. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $59.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Verizon Communications from $61.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research report on Monday, October 19th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $62.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $61.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Verizon Communications in a research note on Monday, November 16th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.84.

Shares of Verizon Communications stock opened at $55.37 on Thursday. Verizon Communications has a one year low of $48.84 and a one year high of $61.95. The company has a market capitalization of $229.13 billion, a PE ratio of 12.01, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $58.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.84.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.04. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 32.15% and a net margin of 14.76%. The firm had revenue of $34.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $34.47 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of VZ. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in Verizon Communications by 60.3% during the fourth quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 481 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the period. Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Avion Wealth increased its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 191.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 609 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,000. 64.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 10,411 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.73, for a total value of $601,027.03. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 23,771 shares in the company, valued at $1,372,299.83. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.6275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. Verizon Communications’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.18%.

Verizon Communications Company Profile

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; Internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled Internet devices, such as tablets, laptop computers and netbooks, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches and other wearables.

