Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for PacWest Bancorp Raised by Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:PACW)

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of PacWest Bancorp in a report released on Sunday, January 24th. Piper Sandler analyst M. Clark now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.98 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.77. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for PacWest Bancorp’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.97 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.78 EPS.

Get PacWest Bancorp alerts:

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $299.06 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $286.68 million. PacWest Bancorp had a negative net margin of 98.27% and a positive return on equity of 6.14%.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Truist boosted their price objective on shares of PacWest Bancorp from $27.00 to $34.00 in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded PacWest Bancorp from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded PacWest Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. PacWest Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

PACW opened at $31.05 on Wednesday. PacWest Bancorp has a 1 year low of $13.84 and a 1 year high of $37.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.77 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.89. The company has a market cap of $3.63 billion, a PE ratio of -2.93 and a beta of 1.67.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PACW. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 169.4% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,760,641 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $74,122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,364,544 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT lifted its stake in PacWest Bancorp by 23.1% in the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 4,170,190 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $71,227,000 after buying an additional 782,820 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of PacWest Bancorp by 105.2% during the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,198,314 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $20,467,000 after acquiring an additional 614,476 shares during the period. Stieven Capital Advisors L.P. bought a new position in shares of PacWest Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $7,086,000. Finally, Interval Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,195,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.38% of the company’s stock.

About PacWest Bancorp

PacWest Bancorp operates as the holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides commercial banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; small business administration loans; asset-based loans for working capital needs; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

See Also: Dead Cat Bounce

Receive News & Ratings for PacWest Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PacWest Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.