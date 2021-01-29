Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited Cut by Analyst (NYSE:CP)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) – Stock analysts at Raymond James cut their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report released on Thursday, January 28th. Raymond James analyst S. Hansen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings per share of $3.49 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $3.60. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $485.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canadian Pacific Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.99 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $4.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $4.21 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $15.72 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $17.24 EPS.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Desjardins upgraded shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. TD Securities raised their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $500.00 to $505.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $355.00 to $430.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $506.00 to $509.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $385.14.

Shares of NYSE:CP opened at $347.05 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $349.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $315.10. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of $173.26 and a 52-week high of $379.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The company has a market capitalization of $46.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.93.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The transportation company reported $5.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.02 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.07 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a return on equity of 32.77% and a net margin of 29.66%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.77 EPS.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 26th will be paid a $0.7436 dividend. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.72. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 25th. This represents a $2.97 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.86%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.05%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway in the third quarter worth about $32,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Mirova bought a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway during the third quarter worth approximately $33,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in Canadian Pacific Railway by 643.8% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 119 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

About Canadian Pacific Railway

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

See Also: Debt-To-Equity Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.