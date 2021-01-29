Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) Raised by National Bank Financial

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) – Research analysts at National Bank Financial lifted their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Canadian National Railway in a report released on Tuesday, January 26th. National Bank Financial analyst C. Doerksen now expects that the transportation company will post earnings of $1.02 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.96. National Bank Financial has a “Sector Perform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Canadian National Railway’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.24 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $5.40 EPS.

Get Canadian National Railway alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on CNI. Bank of America lowered Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday. TD Securities cut their target price on Canadian National Railway from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $121.00 to $109.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Canadian National Railway from $124.00 to $117.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price objective on shares of Canadian National Railway from $144.00 to $140.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Sixteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $117.00.

Shares of CNI opened at $104.02 on Friday. Canadian National Railway has a one year low of $65.13 and a one year high of $116.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $74.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.06, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $110.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $105.99.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.42 by $0.01. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.64 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CNI. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Canadian National Railway by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 7,556 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $830,000 after acquiring an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Canadian National Railway by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,891 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA lifted its position in shares of Canadian National Railway by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 11,414 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,254,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Canadian National Railway in the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Institutional investors own 54.23% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be issued a $0.4803 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.85%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. The company's portfolio of goods comprises petroleum and chemicals, fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, grain, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

Recommended Story: What is an Initial Public Offering (IPO)?

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian National Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian National Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.