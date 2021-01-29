Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for American Tower Co. (REIT) Increased by Analyst (NYSE:AMT)

American Tower Co. (REIT) (NYSE:AMT) – Equities research analysts at KeyCorp increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for American Tower in a report issued on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Nispel now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $2.29 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.26. KeyCorp also issued estimates for American Tower’s Q2 2021 earnings at $2.27 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $2.31 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $2.25 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $9.13 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $2.39 EPS.

American Tower (NYSE:AMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.06). American Tower had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 42.42%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.93 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on AMT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut American Tower from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $295.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of American Tower from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $258.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, October 19th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of American Tower from $300.00 to $301.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of American Tower from $250.00 to $244.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of American Tower from $276.00 to $258.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. American Tower presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $272.73.

Shares of American Tower stock opened at $228.31 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.97, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.25. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $238.83. American Tower has a 12 month low of $174.32 and a 12 month high of $272.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.73, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AMT. Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of American Tower by 12.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 12,897 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,397 shares during the period. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its stake in shares of American Tower by 2.4% in the third quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 4,215 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH raised its holdings in shares of American Tower by 18.8% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 1,287 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $311,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp lifted its stake in American Tower by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 2,728 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $659,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in American Tower by 183.2% during the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 824 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $199,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares during the period. 89.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Olivier Puech sold 320 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $70,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,146 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,772,120. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven O. Vondran sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.00, for a total value of $348,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,032. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,948 shares of company stock valued at $1,119,029. Corporate insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 28th will be paid a $1.21 dividend. This is a boost from American Tower’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.14. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 24th. This represents a $4.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.12%. American Tower’s dividend payout ratio is 62.61%.

American Tower, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 181,000 communications sites.

