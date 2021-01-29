Q1 2021 EPS Estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. Increased by William Blair (NASDAQ:NMTR)

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMTR) – Research analysts at William Blair increased their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for shares of 9 Meters Biopharma in a report released on Monday, January 25th. William Blair analyst T. Lugo now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.03) for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.04). William Blair currently has a “Buy” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for 9 Meters Biopharma’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.06) EPS.

9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Saturday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06).

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on NMTR. Maxim Group began coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a research report on Friday, October 30th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded 9 Meters Biopharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on 9 Meters Biopharma in a report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $5.00.

Shares of NASDAQ NMTR opened at $1.07 on Wednesday. 9 Meters Biopharma has a one year low of $0.44 and a one year high of $1.77. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.80.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of 9 Meters Biopharma by 775.4% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 34,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 30,410 shares during the last quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 244.4% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 41,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 29,322 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in 9 Meters Biopharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 73.9% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 40,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 17,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC lifted its holdings in 9 Meters Biopharma by 763.4% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 121,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 107,348 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.87% of the company’s stock.

9 Meters Biopharma Company Profile

9 Meters Biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on patients with rare disorders and unmet needs. The company's pipeline includes drug candidates for short bowel syndrome (SBS) and celiac disease. It is developing NM-002, a long-acting injectable GLP-1 agonist that is in a Phase 2 clinical trial for SBS; and Larazotide, a Phase 3-stage therapeutic in development for celiac disease.

