Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) Issued By Cormark

TFI International Inc. (NASDAQ:TFII) – Investment analysts at Cormark issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for TFI International in a research report issued on Tuesday, January 26th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo expects that the company will earn $0.73 per share for the quarter. Cormark also issued estimates for TFI International’s Q2 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $1.05 EPS and Q4 2021 earnings at $0.98 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on TFII. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of TFI International from $80.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Desjardins raised their price target on TFI International from $78.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on TFI International from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, CIBC raised TFI International from a “neutral” rating to a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $80.80.

NASDAQ TFII opened at $67.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $53.28 and a 200 day moving average of $47.55. TFI International has a one year low of $15.24 and a one year high of $77.83.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TFII. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TFI International in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in TFI International in the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in TFI International by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 38,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares in the last quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in TFI International by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 542,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,894,000 after acquiring an additional 17,541 shares during the period. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TFI International by 9.8% in the third quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 226,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,483,000 after acquiring an additional 20,325 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.63% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.228 per share. This represents a $0.91 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 30th.

About TFI International

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

