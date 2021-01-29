Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Southern First Bancshares, Inc. Issued By Piper Sandler (NASDAQ:SFST)

Southern First Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFST) – Piper Sandler upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Southern First Bancshares in a report issued on Thursday, January 28th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Whitman now forecasts that the bank will post earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.85. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Southern First Bancshares’ Q2 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.94 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.68 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.11 EPS.

Southern First Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFST) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The bank reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.47. Southern First Bancshares had a return on equity of 7.95% and a net margin of 14.18%.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. TheStreet upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Southern First Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Shares of SFST stock opened at $40.38 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Southern First Bancshares has a twelve month low of $20.89 and a twelve month high of $42.15. The company has a market cap of $312.46 million, a P/E ratio of 18.69 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.70.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 2.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 414,462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,010,000 after buying an additional 9,630 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.9% during the third quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 230,582 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,569,000 after buying an additional 4,378 shares during the period. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 1.3% during the third quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 92,903 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,244,000 after buying an additional 1,237 shares during the period. Comerica Bank grew its position in Southern First Bancshares by 3.5% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 64,509 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,844,000 after buying an additional 2,183 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Southern First Bancshares by 14.4% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 37,513 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 4,726 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 74.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Southern First Bancshares news, CEO R Arthur Seaver, Jr. sold 6,462 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $194,118.48. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 83,353 shares in the company, valued at $2,503,924.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael D. Dowling sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.03, for a total transaction of $105,090.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 45,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,581,604.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,582 shares of company stock worth $372,283 in the last quarter. 8.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Southern First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern First Bank that provides various banking products and services to general public in South Carolina, North Carolina, and Georgia. It accepts various deposit products that include checking accounts, commercial checking accounts, savings accounts, and other time deposits, including daily money market accounts and long-term certificates of deposit.

