Q1 2021 Earnings Forecast for Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) Issued By Capital One Financial

Occidental Petroleum Co. (NYSE:OXY) – Stock analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Occidental Petroleum in a research note issued on Wednesday, January 27th. Capital One Financial analyst R. Tullis anticipates that the oil and gas producer will earn ($0.34) per share for the quarter.

Get Occidental Petroleum alerts:

Several other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Occidental Petroleum from $10.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. MKM Partners downgraded Occidental Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Truist lifted their target price on Occidental Petroleum from $11.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. 140166 raised Occidental Petroleum from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Occidental Petroleum from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Occidental Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $19.30.

NYSE OXY opened at $20.95 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $19.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.56. Occidental Petroleum has a 52 week low of $8.52 and a 52 week high of $43.60. The company has a market capitalization of $19.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 2.35.

Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) last announced its earnings results on Saturday, November 14th. The oil and gas producer reported ($0.84) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.30 billion. Occidental Petroleum had a negative return on equity of 15.55% and a negative net margin of 76.17%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.19%. Occidental Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.76%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 122.1% in the fourth quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 93.9% in the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 2,238 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,084 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Financial llc purchased a new position in Occidental Petroleum in the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Occidental Petroleum by 167.3% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 6,775 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co grew its stake in shares of Occidental Petroleum by 29.7% during the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 6,986 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.64% of the company’s stock.

Occidental Petroleum Company Profile

Occidental Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and gas properties in the United States, the Middle East, and Latin America. The company operates through three segments: Oil and Gas, Chemical, and Marketing and Midstream.

Featured Story: What is the Coverage Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Occidental Petroleum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Occidental Petroleum and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.