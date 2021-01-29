Q1 2021 Earnings Estimate for Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) Issued By Wedbush

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN) – Stock analysts at Wedbush dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Huntington Bancshares in a research note issued on Sunday, January 24th. Wedbush analyst P. Winter now expects that the bank will post earnings per share of $0.30 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.32. Wedbush currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $12.50 price objective on the stock.

Get Huntington Bancshares alerts:

HBAN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Stephens downgraded shares of Huntington Bancshares from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Huntington Bancshares from $15.00 to $16.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.50 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised shares of Huntington Bancshares from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $13.50 to $15.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Huntington Bancshares has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.01.

NASDAQ:HBAN opened at $13.57 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.11, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.91. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $6.82 and a fifty-two week high of $15.12.

Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.02). Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 15.34% and a return on equity of 7.70%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HBAN. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 6.4% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 49,897,620 shares of the bank’s stock worth $450,825,000 after purchasing an additional 3,014,020 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. bought a new position in Huntington Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at $170,000. Fulton Bank N. A. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fulton Bank N. A. now owns 168,381 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,544,000 after acquiring an additional 7,125 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 15,380 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 1,838 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Huntington Bancshares by 9.8% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 34,703 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $318,000 after acquiring an additional 3,103 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.59% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 18th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 17th. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.24%.

Huntington Bancshares Company Profile

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as a holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, small business, consumer, and mortgage banking services. The company operates through four business segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, Vehicle Finance, and Regional Banking and The Huntington Private Client Group (RBHPCG).

Recommended Story: What is the Current Ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.