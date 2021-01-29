Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Market Cap Reaches $268,819.91 (QDAO)

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 (CURRENCY:QDAO) traded 14% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on January 29th. One Q DAO Governance token v1.0 coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.66 or 0.00004388 BTC on major exchanges. Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has a market cap of $268,819.91 and approximately $20,147.00 worth of Q DAO Governance token v1.0 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Q DAO Governance token v1.0 has traded up 19% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00045888 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000753 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.73 or 0.00115301 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.75 or 0.00062614 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $90.62 or 0.00238917 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.81 or 0.00060125 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30,996.14 or 0.81717405 BTC.

About Q DAO Governance token v1.0

Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s total supply is 999,082 coins and its circulating supply is 161,528 coins. Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official website is usdq.platinum.fund . The official message board for Q DAO Governance token v1.0 is medium.com/platinum-fund . Q DAO Governance token v1.0’s official Twitter account is @FundPlatinum

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 Coin Trading

Q DAO Governance token v1.0 can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Q DAO Governance token v1.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Q DAO Governance token v1.0 should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Q DAO Governance token v1.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

